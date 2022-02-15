Travel Anywhere and Stay Free with Idaho Home Swap

Have you ever seen the Romantic Comedy The Holiday? Cameron Diez's Character who lives in LA and Kate Winslet's character who lives in London temporarily swap houses. Here is a quick trailer not because it is the best movie by any means but it gives you an idea of what is possible with this house swap thing... at least in Hollywood theatrics...



I accidentally stumbled upon this website called Love Home Swap and yes there are homes from Idaho and all over the country and even the world that are a part of this temporary travel house swap program. I found 30 from all over Idaho.

The website explains how it works, "A home swap is as simple as it sounds. You exchange your home with another lovely person or family for a vacation. You get to choose your ideal home and location from thousands of beautiful character homes in over 100 countries, owned by the happiest community of members - so says Trustpilot!"

There are over 18,000 homes in total and they are easy to filter for kids, pets, and obviously location. Once you find one that you like you reach out to the owners and start a little back and forth conversation to built trust and see if they are interested in a swap. Your home and others are based off of a point system, the nicer the homes the higher the points. That way there is a way to keep things comparable even through currency changes and language barriers. Here are a couple in Boise on the site:

Love House Swap, Boise

If you live in Boise and want to visit Coeur d'Alene for example you can do that too, it doesn't have to be some far away destination. There are some incredible homes to stay and explore that you don't even have to pay for you just have to be willing to let others stay in your home.

