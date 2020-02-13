How Well Do You Know Idaho Quiz

Ok, I admit it, I'm a California transplant. But, I've been in the Gen State for going on eight years so I know a little about Idaho facts...or so I thought. I found this fun quiz from Go Out Local that will test just how much you know about Idaho. I'm pretty embarrassed to admit but I only got 4/10!! Ugh.

Sure enough, I went and took a California quiz and got them all correct. My husband said If I got a least an 8/10 I had to move back. So...not leaving but still proud of my score. So, think you can do better? Have at it, click the button below to take the quiz.