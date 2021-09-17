Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times.

Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released and deported. The issue of Afghan refugees coming to the state of Idaho following President Biden's orders has been a point of contention between state lawmakers and the administration. The Idahoans expressed concern over the vetting process for the Afghans coming to Idaho. The governor said that he would ask the state police to help with the vetting process.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue spoke to the Washington Times, saying that Heydair is a threat and Joe Biden brought him back to America. “We’re going to pay for this for some time, possibly for decades, and as law enforcement, we’re kind of that first line of defense out here,” he said. “These people are coming into the country without a thorough vetting process, and I don’t believe there is one being done thoroughly. We stand to have a whole bunch of law enforcement respond to tragic events, up to and including terrorist activity, on our soil.”

The Biden Administration announced that over 400 Afghan refugees would arrive in Boise and Twin Falls. The president has been criticized for his lack of direction for ending the war in Afghanistan. No word on how thorough the vetting process is for those leaving Afghanistan.

The Washington Times reports that Heydair is being held by ICE. The state Commission on pardons and parole is taking action in the case.

