Idaho Castles that Really Should Be The Set of a Hallmark Movie

Credit: Adrien Tutin via Unsplash

When people think of Idaho, they think of small towns, potatoes, and farmland. But, what they don’t know, is that real estate in Idaho is out of this… century?

Boise has so many incredible homes. Whether it’s the open spaces and beautiful scenery throughout the Idaho terrain or mountain top views from the rolling hills in Boise, there are some gorgeous properties throughout the state.

Now, this time of year you see a lot of Hallmark or Netflix Holiday specials about a prince/princess, castle, or royalty of some sort. So, we decided to do some research into what Idaho castles would make the PERFECT cheesy holiday movie set.

But, one, in particular, is catching national attention. Here is a list of Boise Castles that are catching EVERYONE’s attention.

All information was gathered and found from this article by “Only in Your State”

Idaho Castles - Real Estate in Idaho

More information about the Kuna Castle for an event/wedding venue here!

10 Facts You Didn't Know About the Massive Boise Castle Located at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue, the "Boise Castle" was the vision of local entrepreneur, Dr. Timothy Barber. Barber helped launch several companies including ClickBank and Keynetics. It was sold to new owners in 2019, but thanks to the Internet Archive , we were able to dig up some cool "did you know" facts about one of the most unique buildings in Boise!

The Castles of Idaho When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in Idaho.

Camila Cabello Lists Charming $4 Million Home Below, see inside Camila Cabello's beautiful Mediterranean-style L.A., which she's listed to sell for $4 million.

This Stunning $4.7 Million Tuscan Farmhouse Is The Most Beautiful Home in Meridian Doesn't this house look like it was picked up out of Italy and plopped down in Meridian?

Explore the 6 Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Boise This Fall During the week beginning October 29, 2021 these were the 6 most expensive homes on the market in Boise.