Idaho Cop with Cat-Like Reflexes Rescues Cat on Highway [Video]

These days, between dash cams and body cams, it seems that the internet gets access to all sorts of fun and unique footage. Whether its a crazy animal doing something silly or a human up to no good--we've got cameras EVERYWHERE and it seems that they're ALWAYS on.

The Idaho State Police seems to have a knack for animals lately, as for the second time in less than 4-months, an Idaho State Trooper has found themselves rescuing an animal along the highway.

First, there was the owl:

Idaho State Police Save Horned Owl Idaho State Police saved an adorable owl on I-84 in Nampa just a few weeks ago!

Now, there's a rambunctious cat that has been saved, too!

As shared by the Idaho State Police on Facebook, a routine step toward road assistance took an interesting turn.

A van traveling on I-90 has its side door come open and the Trooper saw several items fly onto the roadway. When the Trooper stopped the van, he found two people, two dogs, and a cat all inside. Turns out, both people were in possession of multiple controlled substances and eventually were booked into jail on drug charges.

Well, while the trunk was open during this traffic "stop", the trooper cam across a cat that was in the vehicle. The feline must have had something pretty serious to hide because it RAN from the officer!

As you can see in the video, the cat LEAPS out and springs towards the forest--only to be "rescued" by the Idaho State Trooper that has some impressive reflexes himself.

See the video for yourself, BELOW:



