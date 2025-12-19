Unlike other states, most people in Idaho love to work out. Newcomers to the Gem State quickly find out that the Treasure Valley is filled with churches, dental offices, and gyms. We have a lot of traditional gyms, specialized gyms, mobile gyms, and a large selection of places to exercise and lose weight.

Not everyone in the Gem State is fit, but working out or watching folks work out is unavoidable here. Idaho is blessed with many trails that allow folks to walk, run, or ride. We’ll also include many ski areas for both downhill and cross-country skiing.

Although gym atmospheres have changed over the years, Idahoans still love their favorite gyms. These fitness centers are more than just places to sweat. Friendships are made, allowing a level of comfort to be established. Change in the gym/fitness business is usually not welcome.

Last night, members of the Treasure Valley Crunch Fitness Franchises received an email from Crunch stating that they’ve closed their locations. Crunch is gone, having been acquired by Villa Sports. Villa Sports purchased the Axiom gyms when they moved away from the Gold’s Gym Franchise.

The move will allow Villa to compete more directly with the upcoming Idaho Fitness Factory, which continues to open more and more gyms in our area. Let’s not forget that Mark Wahlberg will be opening his second gym in the next few years.

Mark Wahlberg's Secret Idaho Gym Revealed Mark works out with the Big Boys From Boston Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

On the other hand, Crunch is a national franchise, but many of the employees were holdovers from the Idaho Athletic Club, the area’s first multi-location gym. The Wardle family owned the clubs. Local ownership adds a special touch to any gym membership. With Villa’s purchase, the community continues to move away from the folks who made it so special.

Inside Boise's Gym Paying Their Members For Showing Up Who would have thought you could get paid some cash at a gym just for walking through the doors? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM