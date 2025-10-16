The newest star of the West Valley Humane Society, an adorable pig, continues to turn heads. A local animal control officer turned in the pig. The piggly wiggly is not yet available for adoption due to the shelter's policy of giving the owner fifteen days to claim their lost piggy.

The lost little piggy has piqued the interest of several community members, who have made a point to visit the shelter. We even traveled to Caldwell to interview the pig and uncover the story behind this social media sensation.

Upon our arrival, we found the pig in high spirits, enjoying the outdoors in a spacious area equipped with shelter, food, water, and hay. His love for the sun was evident, and his friendly nature was on full display as he made friends with two bulldogs during our visit. It was clear that he was being well-cared for.

We called out to him and he came over to the fence waggy his tail like a dog. The West Valley Humane Society staff told us he's very friendly and likes his belly rubbed. We did see a female staff member rub his belly.

The staff told us that their little piggy is not a farm animal and that means he's domesticated. A few members believe he's housetrained. Based on our observations we would tend to agree with their assessment.

The West Valley Humane Society is always looking for donations, foster parents, volunteers and good people making a difference. We ran into a couple currently foster SEVEN puppies!

Amazing, please consider helping Canyon County's Animal Shelter today. Here's the link to get you started.

