Idaho Prepares To Host Another Summer Camp For Billionaires At Sun Valley

It happens every year; well, it's a little later this year; however, once again, Idaho is hosting the world's wealthiest, most powerful leaders. Forget Kim Kardashian, Henry Winkler, or even beloved Idaho Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. Those famous folks can't even get past security to Idaho's 'Summer Camp for Billionaires, ' now in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Welcome to the annual Allen & Company retreat, where Idahoan can bump into Warren Buffet while eating breakfast or Mark Zuckerberg biking on one of his favorite mountain biking trails. Yes, they may be wealthy, elite, and eccentric, but they like to have fun like anyone living in Mountain Home or Homedale.

Idaho is a remote state, and Sun Valley is a remote location for those attending the big event. If you ever wanted to see how anyone from Bill Gates to Oprah travels, a trip to the Hailey Airport reveals a significant parking lot for the world's most expensive jets. These folks have their own private plane and the top-of-the-line, top-of-the-line jet. In other words, you're not getting to Sun Valley Flying Southwest or Jet Blue.

Last year, the New York Times reported the challenges facing Hailey Airport's small but passionate staff.

'During a 24-hour period last year as the conference began, more than 300 flights passed through Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, a small town near Sun Valley, according to data from Flightradar24, an industry data firm. They ranged from tiny propeller planes to long-wing commercial jets. By comparison, two weeks ago, when Mr. Pomeroy gave me a brief tour of the airport, just 44 flights took off or landed there over 24 hours, according to the data firm.'

The media continues to speculate on what will be discussed from July 11-14th. Sun Valley has been the home to mergers and unprecedented acquisitions, however the Biden economy has brought massive layoffs and downsizing to the once unstoppable tech sector.

