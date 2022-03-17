Most people, including Celebrities have quickly, after a visit or two, come to love Idaho after taking in everything this stunning state has to offer. From Bruce Willis trying to buy the whole town of Hailey Idaho piece by piece, to the Kardashians Coeur d'Alene vacation, to Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell RVing through the state with their kiddos. Those are just a few recent examples. Sun Valley Idaho has gained a reputation of the celebrity hub in the state. The beauty is hard to beat, the skiing is incredible and the town isn't overly populated.

For the last 11 years Sun Valley has celebrated Hollywood and film makers by hosting the Sun Valley Film Festival. There are film festivals all around the country and all around the world, and some are certainly bigger and more prestigious than others. Sun Valley falls somewhere in the middle, while not as start studded celebrity attended as say an LA, New York or Miami film festival it still attracts stars who love attending the event but also want to double it is a vacay in a pretty amazing part of the country. The event has had some pretty major A list celebrities, see below.

The Sun Valley Film Festival website highlights, "In tandem with the town’s cinematic past, the Festival’s intimate accessibility attracts industry icons who return year after year, creating a community of artists that define the Festival’s unique atmosphere. Festival guests include Hollywood legends such as Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow, Geena Davis and Oliver Stone as well as avant-garde writers and filmmakers like Stephen Gaghan and Mark and Jay Duplass. With over 4,000 yearly attendees, SVFF is quickly becoming known as the Festival for Filmmakers: a boutique event beloved by film fans and auteurs alike."



There are 35 films being debuted as well as dozens of other events, live music, parties, seminars and more happening. Ticket prices range from $200 to $2,500. They also have virtual package options so nothing gets missed. The event kicks off on March 30th and runs through mid April. The Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) is a non-profit.

