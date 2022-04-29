Idaho Vandal Football Invades Eagle for Spring Game

Buckle up, Idaho Vandal fans--the football program is invading the Treasure Valley and will be taking over Eagle High School on Saturday, April 30th.

There's something truly special to be said about Idaho Vandal fans--because they are arguably, the most loyal fanbase in the entire State of Idaho. Sure, Boise State has a big blue field, more resources, more television opportunities, and typically, more wins in the victory column. The Vandals, however, are tough.

It doesn't matter how many games the Idaho Vandals lose, the fan base holds steady and shows up no matter what! Here in Boise, a couple of losses will totally kill the "Bronco Spirit".

Here is the schedule of events:

Saturday, April 30th at 10:00 a.m., there will be an entire lineup of family friendly activities in the North Parking Lot of Eagle High School which include food trucks, inflatables, and a pop-up Vandal Spirit Store. You can also visit the U of I Ticket Office which will be on location as well. Buy those season tickets!

Saturday, April 30th at Noon: KICKOFF! The Idaho Vandals will be led by first year head coach Jason Eck as they take the field and show off for the fans!

Saturday, April 30th at 1:30 p.m. there will be a youth clinic that local kids ages 12 and younger can participate in.

Finally, after a day of Vandal fun--there will be a Postgame BBQ at The Gathering Place located at 50 E. State Street at 4:00 p.m.

Go Vandals!

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.