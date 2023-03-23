Idaho’s StingRay Robb Needs Your Help Restoring Faith to Sports

Idaho's Indycar driver StingRay Robb wants to bring faith back to mainstream American culture by making history. The young man appeared on Newsmax discussing his efforts to put the Biblical phrase, John 3:16 on his Indycar during the historic Indianapolis 500.

StingRay Robb told Chris Salcedo Show that faith is essential to him. "One of my inspirations coming up through the ranks was not a motorsports athlete, but Tim Tebow. The former NFL/college football player made a significant impression on the young IndyCar racer.

"Seeing him wearing the John 3:16 eyeblack during the college football national championship inspired me to share my faith. I feel there's a movement set out inspired by Tim that I can continue."

StingRay Robb told Newsmax he wants to use his racing platform to glorify God in all his actions. He credits God with giving him the ability to reach so many people.

If you'd like to help StingRay Robb, go to his website for more details. You can click the link here to help him create a John 3:16 IndyCar.

Here is what the site says about their efforts:

America, let's help our Great Nation put Jesus back into our hearts, lives, and conversations at the largest single-day-sporting event in the world: the Indianapolis 500.

Team SR2 (Sting Ray Robb) and Kingdom Racing (501 c3) have partnered to race the Indy 500 in the name of Jesus, reaching more than 5 million people nationally.

With your contribution, we can make the John 3:16 + Jesus Saves #51 car livery a reality at the Indy 500 on May 28th.

John 3:16:

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

