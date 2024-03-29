Idaho’s Fastest Man Prepares for Second INDYCAR Season

When your name is Sting Ray Robb, you'd better live up to that name. In other words, you can't be slow if your game is speed. Idaho's real-life Speed Racer is not a cartoon character but a hardworking young man preparing for his second season in the NTT INDYCAR Series. ￼

Unlike other kids in his hometown of Payette, Idaho, who attended football games and proms, Sting Ray was racing young drivers around the country and the world. His team was his family, who wholeheartedly went 'All In' to allow him to live his dream. They sacrificed their time, resources, and spent their vacations touring with Sting Ray from race to race.

Sting Ray completed his first season in Indy Car and begins his second season moving to the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet. Mr. Foyt was a racing legend who continues to be a force in the sport, guiding his team to victory.

Idaho's fastest man shared his thoughts on working with his new team and the challenges of a new INDYCAR season.

"I'm truly honored to pilot the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the '24 season," said Robb who currently lives in Indianapolis. "This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary A.J. Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt. It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers. Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead."

The Foyt Team has shared they are looking forward to the addition of Sting Ray and allowing his development in INDYCAR. We'll continue to update you on his progress during his second season.

