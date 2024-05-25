Idahoan Prepares for Massive INDY 500

The world will be watching this week's Indianapolis 500 as thirty-three drivers compete for racing's most coveted title in all of sports. Sure, F1 is growing thanks to Netflix and NASCAR continues to be popular. However, historically the five hundred is the race of races.

The Gem State will have Payette's Sting Ray Robb representing Idaho. The young man continues to impress the veteran INDY Car community. He's ready to build on his rookie with another INDY Car appearance with a new team.

Idaho's Sting Ray Robb is on the move after a terrific rookie season on the Indy Racing Circuit. His new team is owned by one of the most iconic figures in racing history, AJ Foyt. Mr. Robb will drive the number forty-one. Chevrolet. You can read about how he became a star driver in Indy Car here.

"I'm truly honored to pilot the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the '24 season," said Robb, who lives in Indianapolis. "This is a dream come true to drive for the legendary A.J. Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt. It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry the momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers. Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.

"To my family of partners and supporters, thank you for being a part of this journey; we'll continue to work hard and grow into what God has called us to be."

Sting Ray Robb continues to remember his Idaho roots. The young man visits his home state when he gets the opportunity. Competitive racing is a very challenging and demanding sport. Drivers must deal with the stresses of driving excessively fast, working within a crew, and attracting corporate sponsors to fund the team's financing.

