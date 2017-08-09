Keith Urban Pays Tribute to ‘Role Model’ Glen Campbell

Keith Urban paid tribute to Glen Campbell just hours after the legend's death on Tuesday (Aug. 8), releasing an emotional statement lauding the singer's influence and "humanity."

"What a powerful artistic and personal journey Glen Campbell's passage has been. As a role model, singing guitar player he was a big influence on me," Urban shared on Facebook Tuesday night. "His blend of genres created his own sound and style and his ability to entertain wasn't limited to the stage. He blazed real trails through film (and especially television) where his charismatic southern charm and personality fit perfectly."

Urban got to meet and work with Campbell over the years, and he shared a fond personal memory of the icon.

"The night I won my first country music award, I got back to my hotel room and there was a fax on the floor," he recalls. "'Welcome to the award winning world kid. You got it.' Glen Campbell."

More Country Singers Pay Tribute to Glen Campbell

Urban has often acknowledged Campbell's influence on him not only as a singer and guitarist, but also as a performer and an artist who is not afraid to cross genre lines.

"Universal music, universal stories, universal spirit. No wonder he was a global superstar," Urban reflects. "I love Glen for so many reasons -- but above all, for his humanity. My thoughts and prayers are with Kim and all of his extended family today. May peace be with you all. Go rest high on that mountain, Glen."

Campbell died on Tuesday in a Nashville area care center at the age of 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, which he disclosed publicly in 2011. The legendary musician released the final album of his career, Adios, in June.

Looking Back on Glen Campbell's Life