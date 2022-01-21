Search Continues Into New Year for Missing Fruitland Boy

Now three weeks into 2022, the search continues for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan in Fruitland, Idaho

Timeline: Missing Idaho Child Michael Vaughan Since late July of 2021, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home and family in Fruitland, Idaho. The heart-shattering story has made it's way into the homes of families nationwide and several police organizations along side thousands of volunteers continue to keep the search alive. Below is a timeline of events leading up to where we are, now.

At this point, it's is of utmost importance to simply do what you can for this search by sharing Michael's image and information.

We cannot even begin to imagine what this family continues to go through. The pain, of course, doesn't stop there. So many folks in the Fruitland, Idaho community continue to take this search personally because of the amount of pride and love they have for what is so often considered one of the safest communities in the State of Idaho.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call police.

If you would like to email a tip, you may do so by writing to: FindMichael@Fruitland.org

You may also submit a tip anonymously, HERE.

