Murgoitio Park – Win For Boise Residents Or Stall Tactic?

Even if you don't live in south Boise like I do, even if you've never imagined how amazing it would be to have this gorgeous park in your neighborhood like my neighbors and I have, you've probably heard about the controversy surrounding Murgoitio Park.

The short version is this: a 160-acre plot on South Cole Road was promised to be turned into a regional park 25 years ago by former Boise Mayor Brent Coles was all of a sudden amidst a proposed land-swap deal. The City of Boise was considering trading the proposed park for land in the southeast Boise Foothills. Why?

Boise Mayor McLean said in a statement, "The city has been doing its due diligence to look into the details of the proposed trade due to the potential to build much needed, affordable housing at the site."

Sounds reasonable considering the Boise housing market, unless you're already living in that neighborhood and want what the city promised previously. Needless to say the community has been up in arms and as a result it seems as though the south Boise residents have something to celebrate.