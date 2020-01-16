NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service: What You Need to Know

Because you definitely do not have enough streaming services to choose from already, NBCUniversal is starting another. It’s called Peacock, and we’re starting to get a better sense of exactly what it is beyond a place that will have reruns of The Office and Parks and Recreation.

First of all, there will be three different tiers of the service, each with a different price and different amounts of programming and ads. The basic level is free; the rest cost money. They are:

Peacock Free: 7,500 hours of programming - no monthly cost

7,500 hours of programming - no monthly cost Peacock Premium: 15,000 hours of programming, live sports, early access to late night shows - $4.99

15,000 hours of programming, live sports, early access to late night shows - $4.99 Peacock Premium With No Ads: $9.99 for the above without ads.

Comcast and Cox subscribers will get Peacock Premium for free (or the no-ad tier for $5). But what do you get for your money. So far, Peacock will definitely include

More than 600 films and 400 TV series

Every Saturday Night Live episode ever

Premier League soccer (starting in August); the Ryder Cup (September)

Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics

New revivals of series like Saved By the Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica

Every episode of 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and The Office (in 2021)

Standup and comedy content from Kevin Hart

Every episode of Two and a Half Men

A MacGruber series from the creators of the movie

A new Psych movie (along with the original series)

That last one alone makes it a must try. Peacock launches on April 15 for Comcast subscribers. The rest of us will get our chance to log on starting on July 15.