Let’s hope Top Gun: Maverick is as good as the trailers make it look. Because the trailers make it look goooood.

The new Super Bowl ad for the film has some absolutely deranged aerial footage, with Tom Cruise seemingly flying actual fighter planes in dangerous conditions. With anyone else, we’d just chalk it up to excellent effects, but it’s Tom Cruise, so who knows? It could definitely be him actually up there.

Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on June 26, 2020.