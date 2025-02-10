The Super Bowl is over, and fans across the country are talking about how the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs. The other conversation point buzzing around the Gem State is the halftime show. Although the NFL plans its halftime show to be entertaining, sometimes the acts go very bad. ￼

Remember the Janet Jackson moment with Justin Timberlake? You must YouTube it if you weren't around when it happened live. Let's just say it was a moment that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons for many, many years.

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Getty Images / Cindy Ord loading...

This year's show featured breakout talent Kendrick Lamar, one of the hottest talents in the world. However, his performance is causing many in Idaho and worldwide to criticize what happened during the much-televised interlude highly.

Have You Seen X or Twitter?

Have you seen X or Twitter? The comments continue to roll in. Before we share those with you, here's a few thoughts on why people were so upset. The first complaint had to do with Mr. Lamar's speech pattern. Not many folks could understand the rapper's rapid-fire speech pattern. It appeared his audience was not the ones in the stands who looked like they were more comfortable with a classic rock performance.

With those thoughts in mind, we asked Idahoans on social media what they thought of the halftime show. Here's what they shared with us.

