Kellen Moore may only be thirty-six years old, but he's become part of America's worst-kept secret. Sunday, Coach Moore will lead the Philadelphia Eagles offense in their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although some might consider his rise to stardom fast, the former Bronco has taken the long way to NFL success.

Coach Moore worked his way up from an undrafted NFL free agent to becoming the next coach of the New Orleans Saints. Although the announcement isn't official, every expert believes that win or lose, Kellen Moore will be the next coach for the Saints.

Super Bowl week means the sports media machine is in a complete frenzy. The good news for Kellen Moore fans is that the extra week has created additional stories on the former Bronco that you may not have known.

Did you know that Kellen Moore is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? There is only one other NFL head coach who is LDS. Coach Moore would be the second, and the first coach would be his opponent on Sunday, Kansas City's Andy Reid.

What type of head coach would he be if he took the Saints job? He's had a chance to answer those questions while maintaining his focus on the Kansas City defense.

Speculation is at an all time high on who will he hire to fill out his coaching staff? Remember hs hasn't taken the job yet!

Could Kellen hire his brother Kirby? There's more speculation here. We look forward to the continued success of Coach Moore.

