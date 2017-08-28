New ‘Punisher’ Teaser Reveals First Look at Supporting Cast
The Defenders have had their fun, and The Punisher is taking the spotlight by force. See for yourself with yet another teaser for the Daredevil spinoff, as we meet Frank’s friends and allies and “fall in.”
Still playing coy with its fall premiere date (Game of Thrones you are not, sir), Marvel’s Netflix Punisher released a second teaser to follow that post-Defenders promo. There’s no new footage just yet, but we do get a good look at characters like Westworld alum Ben Barnes as Frank’s Special Forces friend (and future Jigsaw) Billy Russo, Girls star Ebon Moss-Bachrach as “Micro” and Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Karen Page.
Amber Rose Revah will also play Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani, while the support cast is outlined below:
Daniel Webber (“11.22.63”) has been cast as Lewis Walcott, a young veteran who has had a difficult time re-assimilating into Civilian Society.
Jason R. Moore (“A Lonely Place for Dying”) joins as Curtis Hoyle, a friend of Frank Castle’s and one of the few people who knows he is alive.
Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) will play Rawlins, a high-ranking member of the CIA whose operations in Afghanistan intersect with Frank Castle.
Jaime Ray Newman (“Bates Motel”) plays Sarah Lieberman, Micro’s wife (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) whose marriage has made her life far more complicated.
Michael Nathanson (“The Knick,” “Wolf of Wall Street”) has been cast as Sam Stein, a Homeland agent who is challenged by his partnership with Dinah (Amber Rose Revah).
We’ll hear more on Marvel’s Netflix Punisher soon, so stay tuned for the latest.