New ‘Punisher’ Teaser Reveals First Look at Supporting Cast

Daniel Webber (“11.22.63”) has been cast as Lewis Walcott, a young veteran who has had a difficult time re-assimilating into Civilian Society.

Jason R. Moore (“A Lonely Place for Dying”) joins as Curtis Hoyle, a friend of Frank Castle’s and one of the few people who knows he is alive.

Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) will play Rawlins, a high-ranking member of the CIA whose operations in Afghanistan intersect with Frank Castle.

Jaime Ray Newman (“Bates Motel”) plays Sarah Lieberman, Micro’s wife (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) whose marriage has made her life far more complicated.

Michael Nathanson (“The Knick,” “Wolf of Wall Street”) has been cast as Sam Stein, a Homeland agent who is challenged by his partnership with Dinah (Amber Rose Revah).