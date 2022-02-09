‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Reveals Premiere Date in First Poster

The season finale of The Book of Boba Fett came and went without any news — or any teases for — the next Star Wars series on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Truth be told, we were kind of hoping there would be a post-credits scene trailer for the show attached to the end of Boba Fett. But no luck; the series concluded without any sort info on the long-awaited series, which will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master from the Star Wars prequels.

But look what arrived just a few hours after The Book of Boba Fett finale: The first poster for the show, which also reveals its premiere date on Disney+ — May 25. The poster sees McGregor’s Kenobi wandering the a desert on what looks like Tatooine. (The sand plus the multiple suns are kind of a dead giveaway.) Take a look below:

May 25 is a date heavy with meaning for Star Wars fans. The very first Star Wars movie opened in theaters on May 25, 1977, and it’s been a celebrated day for geeks ever since — at least until someone decided that May 4 should be the official Star Wars Day since you can say “May the 4th Be With You.”

Here is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s official synopsis:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Get ready for Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ in May.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best