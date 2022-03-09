’Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Is Back

Did you ever think you’d be so happy to see the Star Wars prequels?

That’s the surprisingly effective pitch of the first trailer for the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The unmistakable music from The Phantom Menace is here, and so is Ewan McGregor, back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time in more than 15 years.

The show has been rumored for almost that long in one form or another. It was finally announced, and then got delayed for a change of showrunners, after Lucasfilm was supposedly unhappy with the series’ initial direction and scripts. Then Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was brought on board and Obi-Wan finally went into production under the direction of Deborah Chow.

You’ll get a taste of what they made in the trailer below:

Disney also revealed a batch of images from the show, which focus almost entirely on the series’ villains, including “Fifth Brother,” the character played by Fast & Furious star Sung Kang:

Obi-Wan Kenobi Images

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25. The show will run for six episodes.

