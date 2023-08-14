Read How Idaho’s Reacting To Ammon Bundy’s Arrest

Ammon Bundy was arrested over the weekend and will now go to court to determine his freedom. On Friday night, Mr. Bundy's arrest sparked twenty to forty people's protest outside the Gem County Sheriff's Office.



The arrest follows months of Mr. Bundy declining to appear in court or to honor court orders to appear in court involving several legal actions targeted against him. He did appear in a video where he announced that he has traveled outside his home including to the country of Mexico.

Mr. Bundy did run for governor, here's a look at his campaign.

Ammon Bundy for Governor Event

Let's take a look at how Idaho reacted to Mr. Bundy's weekend arrest.

Sandlin:

Why 50 million?

Chris:

I think he needs to shut the hell up or go back home. Guy thinks he is bigger than he is....don't break the law and won't be any issues.

Larry:

Yup, throw away the key

Anvar:

No. At least seven officers (according to the posted cell phone video) showed up to arrest Mr. Bundy for failure to appear in CIVIL COURT, AFTER he was already sentenced to pay $52.5 million. What was the purpose of his arrest?

Steven:

Set up, scam by corrupt judicial system

Elaine:

He slandered good people for doing their jobs and then swindled money from the public.

Terry:

He needs to go bye bye. I understand standing up to our government for their misdeeds, but he continues to try and make problems where there are none.

Howard:

He tried that in a small town

Jason:

Being arrested on a civil matter is unheard of in Idaho this is totally political and a attempt to silence him.

