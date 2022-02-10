With the Super Bowl LVI fast-approaching, Halftime Show rehearsals are underway, and in an attempt to not give it away (give it away, give it away now), music by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bon Jovi is reportedly blasting outside of SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off on Sunday.

The news of this scheme to mask the sound from the rehearsals, which could potentially jeopardize any planned surprises for the viewing audience, came from TMZ Sports earlier today (Feb. 10).

This year's Halftime Show is set to feature a 12-minute performance from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Eminem, the latter of whom was just recently nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, amid a number of other potentials. In fact, many of this year's performers have been involved with the Rock Hall in recent years — Dr. Dre was inducted in 2016 as a member of N.W.A. and Lamar gave the induction speech and Snoop Dogg delivered the speech when 2Pac gained entry in 2017.

Meanwhile, surrounding the Super Bowl, both Machine Gun Kelly and Green Day will represent rock at the Bud Light Super Bowl LVI Music Fest held from Feb. 10 through 12 and Foo Fighters have staged a virtual reality concert for the day after the big game.

And as for that game, the Rams, who are playing at their home stadium, will aim to rebound from the crushing Super Bowl loss against the Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019 and the Bengals will look to remain hot after defying the underdog narrative that enshrouded them throughout their playoff run.

This year was the first time the Bengals won a post-season game since 1991, and, after winning three straight road games in the playoffs this year, they'll look to make it a fourth and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for their first time in franchise history.