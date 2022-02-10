These Are The Skills Idaho Employers Are Looking For Most

During the pandemic, a metric ton of people have left their jobs and are searching for a better opportunity. If that sounds like you, read on. We've got some stuff you're going to want to see.

Idaho's very own data analytics company, Emsi, put in a lot of legwork when it comes to finding what skills Idaho employers have the highest on their list. Emsi looked through over half a million job postings and came back with some really interesting results.

Most of the top-ten skills that came up are what are called "soft skills," or what you and I may refer to as "people skills." Here's what topped the list:

Communication

Leadership

Self Awareness

Critical Thinking

Character

Seems like skills anyone could seek to improve, right?

Rod Gramer, President and CEO of Idaho Business for Education, explains:

These skills are not just white-collar skills or skills for accountants, or journalists or teachers. These are skills that are also required in the trades, the ability to work with other people. So, these are skills that across the board, across every career, are necessary skills to have. They're not limited to any one career or any kind of profession.

Gramer believes that Idaho schools could benefit immensely by investing in said durable skills in students:

We're not saying these skills are being ignored. A lot of educators are aware these skills are important. What we're talking about is being intentional. Let’s go out of our way to make sure the development of these skills are included in the curriculum. In math, we know there are many ways to get to the right answer. If we can teach students to think critically about that, analyze, and get to the answer the answer the best way they can get to it.

