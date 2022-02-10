Boise State Basketball Faces Back-to-Back Home Game Challenge
As March nears closer, Boise State men's basketball is getting the attention that they deserve--not just locally, but on a conference-wide and nationwide scale. The team is winning, they're stacking up among some of the best defenses in the country, and they're appearing in March Madness projections which is a fairly new concept for this program.
Leon Rice and his team on onto something!
In fact, superstar Freshman Tyson Degenhart has once again won "Freshman Of The Week" in the Mountain West Conference.
On Friday, February 11th Boise State takes on UNLV. The real challenge is going to be on Sunday, February 13th when a highly regarded Colorado State team comes to Boise to play the Broncos for the first time this season. These two teams are both vying for national ranking and a win will probably get them into the Top 25 the following week.
Boise State has also announced a pretty great ticket deal for fans, as well:
A total of FIVE home games for the season remain-- then, we wait to see what is next for the Broncos. One goal is on the line: March Madness.
