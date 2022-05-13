Sadie Robertson Huff is now the mother of a one-year-old — the reality star's daughter, Honey James, turned one this week, and Sadie and husband Christian were eager to celebrate their little one's first lap around the sun.

"MAY 11! My favorite day of all 365! Our favorite girl was born and she has been changing our world ever since!!!" the proud mom of one writes on Instagram. "She’s sweet and strong. She’s somehow curious, cautious and crazy all at the same time. She’s so funny and full of the purest joy I’ve ever known! She makes me my best self."

The couple threw a backyard pink party in honor of their little girl, complete with balloons, a slide, a ball pit, a bounce house and a pink smash cake, covered in rainbow sprinkles.

Honey — donning a custom pink baseball jersey with her name across the front — didn't waste any time diving into her cake, opting to go face first into the frosting. Mom documented all of it on social media:

Christian also shared a set of photos on Instagram, with a message for his daughter.

"You make me such a better person in all areas of life, from patience to grace and love to joy I cannot imagine doing life without you and @legitsadierob and I are so blessed to be your parents. You are the sweetest, most fun, funniest, coolest, curious, athletic, cutest little 1 year old we have ever met. Thanks for making our life so much more fun," he shares, adding, "Dada loves you."

The Duck Dynasty star and her husband welcomed Honey on May 11, 2021. Sadie and Christian married on Nov. 25, 2019 after being engaged for nearly five months. Since appearing on the A&E show, Robertson-Huff has been a prominent figure in the Christian media world. She has released six Christian literature books and hosts her own podcast called WHOA, That's Good.