Sadie Robertson's 10-month-old daughter, Honey, threw her hands in the air like she just didn't care while on her mother's hip at church recently. The video finds the baby looking wide-eyed and happy as she mimics what those around her are doing.

The 24-year-old Robertson (who is now technically Sadie Robertson Huff, after marrying) shared the video on her Instagram page. She frequently shares highlights from her journey as a mother, but this particular video is unique.

"I could see the curiosity in her eyes," the Duck Dynasty star and author writes. "She seemed almost unsure about what we were doing as we raised our hands. But man was she interested in it. She studied it."

After shifting the little girl to her hip, her husband Christian raised a hand and then up went Honey's, "with the fullest confidence."

"And from that point on, this girl worshiped. Hand up and legs kicking. By the end she even had both hands up," Robertson writes.

Honey James Huff was born on May 11, 2021. Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff married on June 9, 2019. Her parents are Willie and Korie Robertson, two more stars of Duck Dynasty who've gone on to enjoy success in various media.

Fans of Robertson's on Instagram know her to take part in the latest social media trends and dances. For example, she once took a turn at the "Fancy Like" dance challenge with her (somewhat less light-footed) husband. She also uses the platform to promote her latest ventures, including a book released in February called Who Are You Following?: Pursuing Jesus in a Social-Media Obsessed World.