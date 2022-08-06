Willie Robertson, star of the popular A&E reality TV series Duck Dynasty, is known for sporting a signature look of a red bandana and a long beard comparable to ZZ Top. But on Thursday (Aug. 4), the father of six unveiled an entirely new look — one that renders him almost unrecognizable to some fans.

A new slideshow posted to Robertson’s Instagram page finds him casually posing for a picture while wearing a pair of shorts and a basketball T-shirt. But what stands out from everything else in the photo is his bold new hair color.

Robertson, 50, has traded out his natural hair color for a blond tone with frosted tips, along with a closely trimmed beard, and people couldn’t help but react to his updated appearance.

“Your beard is so short….Almost didn’t recognize you,” one person wrote in the comments section of the post.

“What’s up with the blond tips?” another follower added.

“Does @realwilliesbosshog have blonde hair??” another seemingly shocked Instagram user asked.

Despite Robertson’s major hair transformation, his post didn’t focus on his looks. He was simply sharing a slideshow of photos capturing delicious meal items ranging from corn and avocados to chicken, cheese and tortillas.

Country Music's Most Epic Hair Makeovers:

“It’s what Tuesday’s are made for… ,” Robertson writes alongside a series of photos that feature an array of taco ingredients spread across the table.

Robertson’s newly modified hair follows another major hair change he made in 2020. Although not as dramatic as going blond, at the time, he cut off several inches of his hair, leaving his beard mostly untouched. He also shared a video showing his stylist chopping off his locks. The clip also featured Robertson testing his new hairdo on his family members to catch their reactions.

“HairCut Transformation & Reactions. Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too. #17years,” Robertson wrote before telling Taste of Country that he cut his hair post-quarantine as a way to move away from Duck Dynasty.

“It was probably the combination of COVID-19 and the quarantine and a really hot summer,” Robertson explained. “There was no real plan for it. In a way, I see it as a symbol of life changing. I also see it as a way of moving away from Duck Dynasty and where that was.”

14 Country Singers You Probably Forgot Did Reality TV: