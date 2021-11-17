Score Your Free Vaccination & Passes To Zoo Boise

If you're trying to keep you and your family safe, but also take them out for a little adventure, this is worth checking out.

Before we move forward, let's try to keep the vitriol surrounding vaccines to a minimum. If you're against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, this writer is well aware this article won't change your point of view. However, as someone who lost two very close family members to this terrible epidemic, upon seeing this news I couldn't help but share it with you. If you are searching for a way to score a free vaccine and a little bonus on top, read on!

Boise Parks & Rec and Saint Alphonsus have joined forces to provide a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic. It's completely free, and taking place this Saturday, November 20th, at the front entrance of Zoo Boise.

Here's the best part. If you receive a vaccine at another location on that same day, you can still get a free pass into Zoo Boise! You'll obviously need to bring your vaccine card for proof. We're always forgetting those things.

Christopher Stock, Saint Alphonsus Health System Vice President, Community Health & Well-Being, had this to say about the event:

Saint Alphonsus is pleased to partner with Zoo Boise and the Parks and Recreation Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to help the community, boost vaccine rates and bring this pandemic to an end. We are dedicated to making getting the vaccine convenient by bringing our mobile clinic where families gather. Look for the clinic signs and enjoy a day at the zoo, while protecting yourself, your family and your community.

This Saturday, November 20th, Zoo Boise is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their last admission happens at 4 p.m.

