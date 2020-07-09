Stage Four Again!

It's not looking good for the state of Idaho. Once again, the Gem State is stuck in stage four of reopening. The state reports that hospitalizations have increased in the past two weeks. Governor Little urged Idahoans to wear the mask. He praised local cities and health districts in their work to contain the Covid-19. The governor stated that he would like Idaho students to return to the classroom in a statewide press conference today. The state's medical staff said that the number of folks going to the hospitals has drastically increased primarily from the Treasure Valley. The state has currently has 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators . Idaho has 10 day supply of PPE.

The governor continued to emphasize his priority of getting kids back to school.

“We do know the 2020-2021 school year will not look the same as in previous years, but the expectation is that schools will not be closed for extended periods of time. Before coronavirus, too many Idaho students faced a significant achievement gap and ongoing risks to their mental and social wellbeing. It’s imperative that students return to their classrooms and interact directly with their teachers and classmates at the end of the summer,” Governor Little said.