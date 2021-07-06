The Fireball Caught On Video Over Idaho Everyone Is Talking About

Independence is over and now on to the next thing. I'll admit things felt somewhat different this year, much quieter. Idaho was out enjoying many of the big fireworks shows keeping neighborhoods somewhat peaceful.

That isn't the same for an Eagle resident who captured the fireball everyone is talking about this week.

The Fireball in the Sky over Idaho

National UFO day was on Saturday, 4th of July on Sunday, and fireballs from Space. That's a great message in a bottle. We can thank Jordan Ragsdale from Eagle who posted a video of a fireball hurtling towards Earth in a matter of moments.

"Did anyone else catch the HUGE fireball from a meteor last night at 10:52 AM?" asked Jordan on Facebook. That post grabbed over 4,000 views (and growing), 200 comments, and 14,000 shares. Idaho loves UFOs, Big Foot, and things we just can't explain.

I have watched this video 100 times myself and how is it possible to be still. That video looks like something out of Deep Impact or Gerard Butler's Greenland. Luckily, it's just a meteor trying to get our attention in Eagle, Idaho.

Vicki Price was in a boat on Bear Lake, Selina was watching from Pocatello and Christopher was watching the Bachelorette on Demand.

Facebook

I have to say how impressed everyone's reactions are to this fireball. People were watching from Glen's Ferry and in Meridian with smiles. I mean, nobody was even a peep nervous thinking it's going to land in Lucky Peak?

Facebook

KTVB debuted this during their 208 feature.

KTVB mentioned that another would be coming between July 17 - August 26.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.