The Meridian Walmart is Closing for 2 Days

You may have to replan your shopping trip to Walmart this week. The Meridian Walmart on Ten Mile Road closed its doors at 2 pm on Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday - all for a good reason though.

With several areas in the state seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Tyler Thomason, Walmart senior manager of corporate communications told CBS 2 that Walmart wants to do its part and assist health officials working against the pandemic.

The company has invited a third-party specialist to clean and sanitize the entire store after it temporarily closed on Monday. The store will reopen at 6 am on Wednesday. This will gives the associates more time to restock shelves and prepare the store to serve the community when it reopens. If you ask me, this sounds like something that should be done every 6 months or so.

When the Ten Mile store reopens on Wednesday, Walmart says they will also conduct associate health assessments. All unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $150 bonus and up to three days paid leave should they experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

Walmart has continually made efforts to keep its customers and associates safe. COVID vaccines are even offered through their pharmacies. Customers who receive the vaccine through Walmart have the option of converting the proof of vaccination card digitally into a QR code conveniently on their phone. They are also standing ready to administer millions of COVID-19 booster shots, according to their corporate page.

