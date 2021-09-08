These 18 Criminals Are Officially Boise’s Most Wanted

Insert that theme song to the classic television show, COPS, HERE. That's right, bad boys and bad girls-- the cops are coming to look for you--especially if you've been on your worst behavior.

Here in the Treasure Valley, we really don't see much crime and what's not to love about that in our city? Boise is overall, a very safe place to live. In every good bunch, however, there's a handful of bad apples that have to "ruin it" for everybody. You could say that's the case here.

Did you know that Boise actually has a Most Wanted list!? See who is on the list, below:

Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?

That's right--these individuals are wanted and SOME have cash rewards if you have any tips to lead authorities to their capture. I'm not suggesting you become a bounty hunter but hey--to each their own.

With an uptick in crime here in the Treasure Valley even just in the last week, could this list be growing even more? The charm that makes the Treasure Valley so special is what we all hope never gets washed away by crime, or anything else.

It's important to note that while all of these individuals are on the most wanted list which is shared far and wide by authorities--we understand that these folks could be someone's mother or father, brother or sister, sons or daughters. With that said, we also understand that this isn't a laughing matter and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

