These 20 Governors Are More Popular Than Idaho’s Brad Little

Politics are the talk of everything these days--we get it, it's boring. These issues and the folks behind them really do impact our lives, however, especially on a local level.

How do Idahoans feel about Governor Brad Little? The general consensus of this recent survey seems to imply that Governors who are seeking re-election are really quite popular. Another interesting note was that out of the ten highest rated Governors in America, none were Democrat.

Which governors do you think are most popular and how do you think that Idaho stacks up nationally? Do you think that Idahoans approved of Brad Little?

America's Most Popular Governors An entire survey was put together asking registered voters in each state to vote whether they approve or disapprove of their governor's performance. How do you think Brad Little and the State of Idaho stacked up nationally?

Kate Brown, our neighboring Governor in Oregon, sure did get a bad rating.

See the entire list of ratings, HERE.

Did you know that Brad Little has his own recipe known as "Brad's Oatmeal"?

Janice McGeachin Campaigns for Idaho Governor Idaho's Conservative Liuetenant Governor Janice McGeachin tours the state of Idaho battling the Libs.