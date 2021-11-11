This Sounds Like Arby’s Is Making an Idaho-Inspired Liquor

I guess we'll raise our glasses!

What a great time to be alive. Over the past few years we have seen some pretty interesting collaborations when it comes to food. Many chain restaurants are looking to up their game by working with big profile names.

For instance, McDonald's will be doing a 12 Days of Christmas collaboration with Mariah Carey. A little much? Sure. Worth it? Heck yes! They'll be giving away free food, for crying out loud.

They'll definitely be on Santa's nice list.

Now we have hear that Arby's will be releasing their own vodka. I'm sure you won't be able to get it in their drive-thrus, but it will be available online. You can visit ArbysVodka.com to order yours when it becomes available.

It looks like it will be available beginning November 18.

And, just like anything niche like this on the Internet, it will probably sell out. People will either want this for a novelty gift this Christmas or they will want to hold onto it and sell it on eBay 25 years from now. They'll probably make a fortune!

The vodka will be flavored like both of their French fries. There will be a curly fries vodka and a crinkle fries vodka. Which one would you choose? I think I would go with curly fries.

So, what does this have to do with Idaho?

Well, we're known for our potatoes and we supply potatoes to a lot of restaurants around the nations. Also, vodka is made from potatoes. To me, it just makes sense that this is a liquor for the Gem State.

Have they come our and said this is an ode to Idahoans? Nope. And they probably never will. I would just like to claim this in our favor.

Cheers to you!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.