Top 12 Most Frustrating Intersections In and Around Boise; Is Your Pick on The List?

Have you ever completely changed your commute to avoid a certain intersection simply because it aggravates you? Rest assured, you're not alone!

There's no doubt that Boise doesn't have the same traffic challenges as say Seattle or Portland. According to a May 2021 overview put together by Boise Valley Economic Partnership, our short commute time is one of Boise's most attractive qualities. On average, commute times are about 22 minutes which is under the national average.

Get our free mobile app

That said, there's no doubt that with the influx of people moving to Boise we're running into more congestion and traffic problems than we were 10 years ago. There's more than a handful of projects happening right now to try to alleviate these problems, but that doesn't stop us from getting annoyed on days where we're already feeling crunched for time and come to an intersection that brings our commutes to a screeching halt.

So, which intersections are most likely to push us over the edge on those days we're feeling a little on edge? We asked our listeners and this is what you told us.

The Top 12 Most Frustrating Intersections in the Treasure Valley If we were to compare ourselves to other major cities in the Pacific Northwest, Boise would look silly complaining about these sorts of things slowing down our commute by minutes. But, we're not Seattle. We're not Portland. These intersections are annoying and everyone knows it!

These Are the 10 Most Hated Roundabouts in the Boise Area