Idaho is the most truck-friendly state in the union. While some states may slightly surpass us in per capita pickup truck ownership, there is no denying that Idahoans, men and women alike, love their trucks.

American automakers once dominated the truck market; however, foreign carmakers have eroded their once-dominant market position. Pickup trucks are one of the most lucrative vehicles to build because of the massive markups.

Today's pickup trucks rival today's luxury cars. Every vehicle has the same types of amenities, including massaging, heating, and cooling chairs, among many others.

At one time, Idahoans could get a great deal on a truck. Today, new trucks can cost in excess of $90,000. One would believe the cost would prohibit most people who aren't independently wealthy from buying a new truck.

Depending on your taste of truck, are you a Ford or a Toyota driver? The cost of a new pick will rise up to 25%. Have truck manufacturers lost their minds? Are they greedy?

The reason for the price rise is simple. President Trump announced on Truth Social that he will impose a 25% tariff on all new vehicles from foreign truck makers.

The tariff will affect all medium and heavy trucks entering the United States. The president thanked everyone for their attention to the matter. One question is whether the tariff will hit American truck makers who build their trucks overseas.

We'll continue to monitor the situation; however, if you wish to purchase a new foreign truck, it is advisable to do so before November 1st.

