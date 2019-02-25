Watch Taron Egerton and Elton John Perform ‘Tiny Dancer’ Together

Taron Egerton can’t get a much better endorsement for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman than this; singing a duet with the (rocket) man himself at his annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Per the press release, the party included an auction, where an item was a “a trip to the London premiere of the film.” The bidding prompted an appearance by Egerton, who agreed to sing a song if John would accompany him on piano. Elton obliged, backing up Egerton’s vocals and also singing some harmonies with him on the final choruses. It’s a lovely performance; you can watch the entire thing above.

Here’s a picture of the two Elton Johns at the party:

The film’s official synopsis:

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story – set to Elton John’s most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton – tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

Rocketman opens in theaters on May 31.