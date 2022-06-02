It's happening more slowly than we're used to, but the temperatures are starting to warm up and the sun is rising before your commute to work. Summer is upon us and we're excited for all the adventures that come with it.

After enduring May snow for just the ninth time in 123 years and an incredibly rainy Memorial Day Weekend (even if we needed it,) it's so good to see a fairly consistent string of sunny days with temperatures in the mid-80ºs by mid-June.

Even if it's just a taste of summer weather, it's enough to give you that extra drive to start planning those summer adventures. There's no shortage of summer activities for Idahoans of all ages to keep you busy clear through August!

How many of these summer adventures have you tried in the past? Which ones are new to your bucket list this year? Keep reading to explore the best of what summer Idaho has to offer!

10 Incredible Adventures That Must Be On Your Idaho Summer Bucket List From hikes to waterslides to kayaking in beautiful blue waters, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this summer!

