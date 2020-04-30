$10k Grants Available to Idaho Small Businesses

-Idaho small businesses will be able to apply for up to $10,000 grants to help them get back up and running because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Brad Little announced the state has $300 million available from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) in cash grants specifically for small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) available for payout as early as May 11.

The Idaho State Tax Commission will distribute the funds, but businesses will need to create a Taxpayer Access Point account if they don't already have one. The grants will not be available to businesses that already have gotten a Small Business Administration backed Payroll Protection loan unless they've gotten less than $10,000 of one.

The criteria for applying and who qualifies will be made available by the state on Tuesday May 5, at Rebound.Idaho.gov. Gov. Little said Idaho is one of the few states giving out the highest amount from the federal governments CRF.