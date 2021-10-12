Lately it feels like Idaho has been the butt of a lot of jokes in the media and in late night television. And comment sections everywhere have a lot of Idahoans getting defensive. But Ryan Hamilton is a comedian from Idaho who proves that not only can we laugh at ourselves, but we can be damn funny in our own right. Here is a compilation of his best stand-up moments.

4 Times Idaho Comedian Ryan Hamilton Delivered Belly Laughs

