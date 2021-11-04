This Delicious Soup Recipe Is So Idaho & Perfect For Boise Weather

leonori

Soup is often underrated. It gets dismissed as just a starter dish or a lazy dish (just throw everything in a pot), but soup is comforting and filling when done right. And while I'm of the faction of people who love soup year round, we have officially entered universal soup weather; the glorious time of year where a hearty bowl of hot liquid doubles as your best friend. Is calling soup a best friend a little extreme? Not when Boise is looking at temperatures dropping into the 40's by Sunday. You're going to want to spend your day with a big bowl of warm love.

So check your pantry and fridge tonight and see if you've got the proper ingredients to make Loaded Baked Idaho® Potato Soup. If not, head to the store bright and early and grab what you need so you can have it for dinner.

  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon
  • 1/2 onion, small diced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 quart chicken stock or base
  • 5 Idaho® baking potatoes, peeled, diced
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 bunch chives, diced

Garnish:

  • 1 bunch scallions, diced
  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Crumbled bacon
  • Sour cream (one dollop per bowl)

Then head to idahopotato.com for the full directions on how to turn all these elements into a creamy, flavorful soup to remember.

If you're vegan/plant based, all the non-vegan ingredients are easily substituted:

  • Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks
  • Better Than Bouillon No Chicken Base
  • Soy milk and olive oil mix
  • Daiya Cheddar Style Shreds
  • McCormick Bac'n Pieces
  • Follow Your Heart Sour Cream

Enjoy!

