This Delicious Soup Recipe Is So Idaho & Perfect For Boise Weather

Soup is often underrated. It gets dismissed as just a starter dish or a lazy dish (just throw everything in a pot), but soup is comforting and filling when done right. And while I'm of the faction of people who love soup year round, we have officially entered universal soup weather; the glorious time of year where a hearty bowl of hot liquid doubles as your best friend. Is calling soup a best friend a little extreme? Not when Boise is looking at temperatures dropping into the 40's by Sunday. You're going to want to spend your day with a big bowl of warm love.

So check your pantry and fridge tonight and see if you've got the proper ingredients to make Loaded Baked Idaho® Potato Soup. If not, head to the store bright and early and grab what you need so you can have it for dinner.

Ingredients:

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon

1/2 onion, small diced

1 garlic clove, minced

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart chicken stock or base

5 Idaho® baking potatoes, peeled, diced

1 quart heavy cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 bunch chives, diced

Garnish:



1 bunch scallions, diced

Shredded cheddar cheese

Crumbled bacon

Sour cream (one dollop per bowl)

Then head to idahopotato.com for the full directions on how to turn all these elements into a creamy, flavorful soup to remember.

If you're vegan/plant based, all the non-vegan ingredients are easily substituted:

Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks

Better Than Bouillon No Chicken Base

Soy milk and olive oil mix

Daiya Cheddar Style Shreds

McCormick Bac'n Pieces

Follow Your Heart Sour Cream

Enjoy!

