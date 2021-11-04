This Delicious Soup Recipe Is So Idaho & Perfect For Boise Weather
Soup is often underrated. It gets dismissed as just a starter dish or a lazy dish (just throw everything in a pot), but soup is comforting and filling when done right. And while I'm of the faction of people who love soup year round, we have officially entered universal soup weather; the glorious time of year where a hearty bowl of hot liquid doubles as your best friend. Is calling soup a best friend a little extreme? Not when Boise is looking at temperatures dropping into the 40's by Sunday. You're going to want to spend your day with a big bowl of warm love.
So check your pantry and fridge tonight and see if you've got the proper ingredients to make Loaded Baked Idaho® Potato Soup. If not, head to the store bright and early and grab what you need so you can have it for dinner.
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon
- 1/2 onion, small diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 quart chicken stock or base
- 5 Idaho® baking potatoes, peeled, diced
- 1 quart heavy cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 bunch chives, diced
Garnish:
- 1 bunch scallions, diced
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Crumbled bacon
- Sour cream (one dollop per bowl)
Then head to idahopotato.com for the full directions on how to turn all these elements into a creamy, flavorful soup to remember.
If you're vegan/plant based, all the non-vegan ingredients are easily substituted:
- Earth Balance Vegan Buttery Sticks
- Better Than Bouillon No Chicken Base
- Soy milk and olive oil mix
- Daiya Cheddar Style Shreds
- McCormick Bac'n Pieces
- Follow Your Heart Sour Cream
Enjoy!