Do You Agree? ‘Delish’ Says This Is The Sandwich To Order In Idaho

Mmmm, sandwiches. Sandwiches have been bringing lunch time joy ever since we were a kids. What was your favorite? Classic peanut butter and jelly? Maybe a stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth bologna and cheese on white? The stinky but delicious tuna sandwich is always a favorite. And of course you can't forget about the good ol' fashioned grilled cheese. But now that we're adults, it's time to graduate to more elevated sandwiches.

According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel is the sandwich you should be ordering in Idaho. Pulled roast turkey, brie, slaw, and huckleberry barbecue sauce. The barbecue sauce alone is the draw, I'd say. Have you had huckleberry anything? Excellent flavor.

But of all the sandwiches, is this THE one you'd recommend to represent Idaho as the must order sandwich? From a quick Google search, Cobby's is a highly rated sandwich shop in Boise with several reviews raving about its delicious sandwiches:

"Best sub I have had in Idaho. Moved here from Buffalo,NY where Subs are unbeatable! 7 yrs and I finally found a sub worth eating! Thanks for the awesome sandwich! Haven't had a decent Pastrami since I lived in Chicago 18 yrs ago! Way to GO COBBY'S!" - J&E Hurja

"It's been years since I was here last, and everything is still delicious! Stopped by with my uncle and enjoyed the Hot Pastrami sandwich. Would highly recommend it too!"

- Matt "Deadman" Green

This hot pastrami situation seems like a contender. Is there a different sandwich altogether that you'd suggest, or does Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie do Idaho justice?

