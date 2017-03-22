A ‘Living Legend’ Coming to Boise

And there's a celebration in order.

To celebrate the Boise Depot's 92nd Anniversary, a 'Living Legend' will be making an appearance. But it's not an actor, singer, or celebrity...it's a train!

Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' No. 844 steam locomotive will be making a trip from Cheyenne, WY on April 22 to celebrate the historic Depot's anniversary.

According to the Idaho Statesman, there will be a special celebration on Sunday, April 23 at the Depot (2063 W. Eastover Terrace). The fun kicks off at 11a with model trains and vintage cars on display, food, and of course an up-close look at the steam locomotive -"which was the last of it's kind built for Union Pacific Railroad in 1944."