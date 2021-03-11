Aaron Paul Wants Drinks with You

If there is anything we've learned during the pandemic, it's that online happy hours went through the roof. We actually celebrated birthdays, break-ups, engagements, and events we might never do in person. It was and still is a good experience.

We also see artists finding ways to communicate with their fans considering events have been postponed since last year. Breaking Bad and Idaho native Aaron Paul is teaming up with co-star Bryan Cranston to give Idahoans a very special happy hour.

Aaron Paul who graduated from Centennial High School in Boise is always doing something to give back to the community and his fans. This time Aaron is grabbing friend, co-star, and business partner Bryan for a very special happy hour from your own house.

The team is back in the name of something great, American Civil Liberties Union. The boys are working with Omaze to put on this happy hour contest that will probably include some tasty Dos Hombres Mezcal (Aaron and Paul's award-winning Mezcal Adventure.)

Aaron Paul has hosted several Breaking Bad parties that included invite-only for fans. It's exciting to see Aaron thrive with family and it's always cool when we get the opportunity to have fun with both. This contest is also being offered to anyone outside of Idaho as well so don't get too territorial! Then again, it's okay.

Virtual Hang Out with Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston

Contest just started and you can enter now.

Applications end May 21, 2021.

The winner will be chosen on our around June 9, 2021.

This is just a piece of how Aaron helps call attention to social causes he believes in. Just out what his wife, Lauren Paul does with a foundation dedicated to bringing awareness to bullying at school. The Kind Campaign is definitely something special.