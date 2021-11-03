Ada County Students Invited To Submit For Art Contest

Calling all young adults in the Treasure Valley that LOVE to get artsy--the Ada County Highway District is hoping that you can come to the rescue!

Let's be honest, there is absolutely nothing exciting about your every day "street sweeper" unless your street drains are clogged and you absolutely need some relief. This is about to change as the "bland" white trucks that drive around town and slow down traffic as they sweep, are looking to get spiced up by a local, artistic hero!

Think you have what it takes? The theme of this art contest, which COULD land your design on the side of several Ada County Highway District Street Sweepers, is "Seasons of Transportation". What does that look like to you? Snow flakes falling from the sky or perhaps orange cones lining the streets of Boise?

Interested in submitting some art? Here are the details and criteria!

You must be 6th grade through the 12th grade

You must be a resident of Ada County, Idaho

The artwork is allowed to include art and words

Your submission should be 11 inches by 17 inches in the landscape format

You may submit online, you may mail your submission in, or you may drop off your artwork in person

The deadline to submit artwork is on or before December 3, 2021

Applicant's parent or guardian must sign entry form

We should also not that family members of Ada County Highway District employees are not eligible to win.

To submit or to get more information, simply click HERE.

