Seven Boise State Foes Appear in Bowl Games

Although Boise State didn't have the most amazing season in recent history this past year, the Broncos are bowl-bound and getting ready for the Arizona Bowl. Many fans are upset the game won't be televised--but that's just a Boise problem.

Several other teams that Boise State played over the course of this season are also preparing for their bowl games.

Teams set to be featured in these post-season bowl games are:

Fresno State Fresno State will be taking on the University of Texas-El Paso (aka UTEP) in the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at noon on ESPN.

Utah State University The Aggies will be taking on an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference, the Beavers of Oregon State University. Set to be held at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel, you can catch this game on ABC, Saturday, December 18th, at 4:30 p.m.

University of Wyoming The Cowboys of Wyoming are set for bowl season, ready to take on Kent State University on The Blue in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The game will be on Tuesday, December 21st at 1:30 p.m. and carried on ESPN.

San Diego State University The Aztecs are in a matchup of mid-majors, as they prepare to take on the single-loss University of Texas-San Antonio in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. The game will be played on Tuesday, December 21st on ESPN.

University of Hawaii The Rainbow Warriors will be taking on a well-known mid-major, Memphis, in the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl. You can catch this game on ESPN on Christmas Eve, at 3:00 p.m.

University of Nevada The Wolfpack, who just lost their head coach, will be playing in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan. It's the fourth consecutive year that the University of Nevada is bowl-eligible. You can view this game on ESPN after Christmas, on Monday December 27th.

Air Force The Falcons are playing in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against Louisville on Tuesday December 28th at 1:15 p.m. with the game set to be televised on ESPN.



