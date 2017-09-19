KIDO Talk Radio is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

KIDO Talk Radio is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. You can now listen to Kevin Miller in the mornings along with the rest of your favorite shows! Plus, we provide the local news, traffic, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up KIDO Talk Radio on your device is easy. Just say, “Alexa, play KIDO Talk Radio.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: Boise.Digital@TownsquareMedia.com